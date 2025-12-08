Rosenblatt Securities Issues Positive Forecast for IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Price

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IMAX. Barrington Research increased their price target on IMAX from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IMAX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IMAX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $35.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.11. IMAX has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $37.78.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 10.47%.The business had revenue of $106.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Giovanni M. Dolci sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $211,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,250. This trade represents a 15.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Lister sold 50,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $1,738,457.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 161,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,466.07. This trade represents a 23.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 76,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,397 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in IMAX during the third quarter worth about $53,141,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,113,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,960,000 after buying an additional 1,230,267 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,975,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 2,496.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 573,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,123,000 after buying an additional 551,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in IMAX in the second quarter valued at $12,568,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

