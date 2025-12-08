Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Price Target Lowered to $235.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BMI. Robert W. Baird set a $205.00 target price on Badger Meter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $229.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.17.

NYSE BMI opened at $180.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $162.17 and a twelve month high of $256.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.95.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.88 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.40%.The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Badger Meter by 0.6% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in Badger Meter by 27.3% during the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 6.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

