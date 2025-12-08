Thematics Asset Management Trims Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Thematics Asset Management lessened its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,593 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up about 2.3% of Thematics Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $50,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,595,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,195,515,000 after buying an additional 256,719 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,338,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,877,536,000 after acquiring an additional 273,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,363,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,952,771,000 after acquiring an additional 77,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,729,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,202,733,000 after acquiring an additional 312,757 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,190,618,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.11.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $337.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $328.46 and its 200-day moving average is $329.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $91.88 billion, a PE ratio of 86.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $376.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.64, for a total value of $312,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 97,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,347,026.88. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $1,819,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 195,844 shares in the company, valued at $64,197,663.20. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 16,230 shares of company stock worth $5,499,372 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

