Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Raises Position in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,451,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,969 shares during the period. PDD makes up about 0.6% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $151,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 398.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PDD during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in PDD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $117.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $163.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.70. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $87.11 and a 12-month high of $139.41.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDD. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. New Street Research cut shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $146.00 price objective on shares of PDD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 target price on shares of PDD in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

