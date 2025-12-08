Vertex Planning Partners LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 92.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,146 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $47.16 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $48.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $44.86.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

