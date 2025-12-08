BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XTEN Shares Bought by Vertex Planning Partners LLC

Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) by 125.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,392 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 86.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,345,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,094,000 after acquiring an additional 625,614 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $16,342,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 577,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,637,000 after purchasing an additional 301,643 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 733,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,869,000 after purchasing an additional 238,935 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,729,000.

Shares of XTEN opened at $46.40 on Monday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17.

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

