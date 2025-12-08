Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Holdings Lifted by Vega Investment Solutions

Vega Investment Solutions grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for about 0.7% of Vega Investment Solutions’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Vega Investment Solutions’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Arista Networks by 2,118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $33,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 108.0% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 493.8% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $8,608,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $4,282,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,324. This represents a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,522,152 shares of company stock worth $223,569,587 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $128.54 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $164.94. The company has a market capitalization of $161.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.31.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

