Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Buys 49,905 Shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation $NX

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,905 shares during the period. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 104.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 17,191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 15.0% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 11,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanex Building Products

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Bradley E. Hughes purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $99,255. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Quanex Building Products Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $13.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a market cap of $633.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97. Quanex Building Products Corporation has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $495.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.65 million. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Corporation will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

See Also

