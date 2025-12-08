Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Purchases 84,420 Shares of DMC Global $BOOM

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,420 shares during the quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in DMC Global by 159.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 603,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 370,833 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,139,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $974,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 268.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 157,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 115,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 382.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 108,736 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DMC Global

In other DMC Global news, insider James Schladen sold 17,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $106,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 532,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,748. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BOOM shares. Zacks Research cut shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of DMC Global in a report on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

DMC Global Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $6.32 on Monday. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.13 million, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $151.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.90 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. Research analysts expect that DMC Global will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

