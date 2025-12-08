iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Position Lessened by Vertex Planning Partners LLC

Vertex Planning Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,696 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 655.4% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 51,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3%
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $124.50 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $126.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.46.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
