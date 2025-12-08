Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,068 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Allan Corp raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 25,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 11,037.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 88,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 87,309 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 14,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DELL opened at $138.81 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $168.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.67. The firm has a market cap of $93.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 234.84%. The firm had revenue of $27.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

In related news, Director William D. Green sold 42,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,837,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,619,040. This represents a 47.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 79,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.56, for a total transaction of $12,255,009.36. Following the sale, the director owned 65,662 shares in the company, valued at $10,083,056.72. The trade was a 54.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 4,537,755 shares of company stock worth $642,644,973 in the last three months. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. Fox Advisors cut shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.84.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

