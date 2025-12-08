Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation $IART Stock Holdings Lifted by Villanova Investment Management Co LLC

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 234.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,976 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 42,750 shares during the period. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17,193.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 11,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $491,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,056,920 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 120,086 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 362.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 91,713 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 71,888 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $102,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 41,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,326.10. The trade was a 28.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

IART stock opened at $13.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $27.13.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $402.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.31 million. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a positive return on equity of 14.06%. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Integra LifeSciences has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.790-0.840 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.240 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IART shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Articles

