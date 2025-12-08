Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Grows Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. $TRIP

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC grew its position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,041 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,631 shares during the quarter. TripAdvisor makes up approximately 1.8% of Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certares Management LLC raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 177.3% in the second quarter. Certares Management LLC now owns 4,751,818 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $62,011,000 after buying an additional 3,037,959 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth $32,536,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 375.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,137,374 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $27,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,816 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 82,306.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,528,647 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palliser Capital UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP opened at $15.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.92 million. TripAdvisor had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company's revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 10,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $218,035.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 136,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,756.56. This represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on TripAdvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho set a $17.00 price target on TripAdvisor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.66.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

