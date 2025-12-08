Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in DXC Technology Company. $DXC

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 166.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,912 shares during the period. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter worth $10,830,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth $1,898,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 588,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after buying an additional 284,882 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 19.0% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 660,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 105,542 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:DXC opened at $14.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.09. DXC Technology Company. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insider Activity

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 91,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,844.60. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna set a $14.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.00.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

