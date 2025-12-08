Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Buys 88,456 Shares of Green Dot Corporation $GDOT

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,456 shares during the quarter. Green Dot accounts for about 1.6% of Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Green Dot by 350,400.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 131.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $13.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Green Dot Corporation has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $721.87 million, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity at Green Dot

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $491.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.84 million. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Green Dot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.440 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Green Dot Corporation will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Chris Brewster sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $98,576.53. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 133,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,869.55. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saturnino Sixto Fanlo sold 13,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $169,617.11. Following the sale, the director directly owned 92,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,413.57. This represents a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Northland Securities set a $14.25 price target on shares of Green Dot and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.56.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

