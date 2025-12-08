Ingevity Corporation $NGVT Shares Acquired by Villanova Investment Management Co LLC

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,853 shares during the quarter. Ingevity accounts for about 2.3% of Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of NGVT opened at $52.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ingevity Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $60.77.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 103.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

