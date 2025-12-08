Air Lease Corporation $AL Stake Lifted by Villanova Investment Management Co LLC

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 164.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,601 shares during the quarter. Air Lease comprises about 5.8% of Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Air Lease by 273.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Air Lease by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 264.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $63.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.19. Air Lease Corporation has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $64.30.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $725.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.59 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 35.08% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Air Lease’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AL. Zacks Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen downgraded Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Insider Activity at Air Lease

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Willis sold 23,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $1,498,792.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 56,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,522.64. This trade represents a 29.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $893,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,164,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,304,064.98. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,635 shares of company stock worth $11,145,895. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

