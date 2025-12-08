Voss Capital LP Invests $1.74 Million in uniQure N.V. $QURE

Voss Capital LP bought a new position in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in uniQure by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,750,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,345,000 after acquiring an additional 535,163 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the second quarter worth about $1,952,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $872,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in uniQure by 471.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,486 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,562,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

In other uniQure news, Director Jack Kaye sold 38,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $1,177,495.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,119.26. This trade represents a 65.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 226,316 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $9,383,061.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 651,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,009,282.84. The trade was a 25.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 314,560 shares of company stock worth $12,362,568 in the last ninety days. 4.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QURE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on uniQure from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

uniQure Stock Performance

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $21.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25. uniQure N.V. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $71.50.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.53). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 373.73% and a negative net margin of 1,492.90%.The business had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that uniQure N.V. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

