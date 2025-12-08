Voss Capital LP Takes Position in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Voss Capital LP bought a new position in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRZ. Groupe la Francaise bought a new stake in Amrize in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Amrize during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new stake in shares of Amrize during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amrize during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Amrize in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amrize

In related news, insider Jaime Hill purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.69 per share, for a total transaction of $202,760.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 18,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,539.69. The trade was a 28.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch purchased 55,000 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.64 per share, with a total value of $2,895,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,505,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,223,200. This represents a 3.79% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,399,720.

Amrize Price Performance

Shares of Amrize stock opened at $54.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion and a PE ratio of 29.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.54. Amrize Ltd has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $56.29.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Amrize’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMRZ. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amrize in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amrize from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Amrize in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 target price on shares of Amrize and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amrize in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amrize presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Amrize Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

