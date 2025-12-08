Cars.com Inc. $CARS Position Raised by Villanova Investment Management Co LLC

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 182.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,583 shares during the period. Cars.com makes up about 3.3% of Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Cars.com by 119.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cars.com

In other news, insider Matthew B. Crawford sold 27,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $329,116.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,369.09. This represents a 27.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cars.com from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Cars.com Stock Performance

NYSE:CARS opened at $12.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $725.08 million, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.37 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.16%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

