Voss Capital LP Purchases 210,000 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. $CCS

Voss Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 280.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 285,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the quarter. Century Communities comprises 1.1% of Voss Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Voss Capital LP’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $16,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCS. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 175.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Century Communities by 104.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Century Communities by 1,513.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $62.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.52. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $88.84.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.66. Century Communities had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 5.16%.The company had revenue of $980.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

