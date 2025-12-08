Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Acquires 6,580 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. $VRTS

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,516 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Partners makes up 2.0% of Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 14,100.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,982 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,115,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,192 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 31,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $161.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.52. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.18 and a 1 year high of $249.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRTS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtus Investment Partners has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $190.50.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

