450,000 Shares in Avantor, Inc. $AVTR Purchased by Voss Capital LP

Voss Capital LP purchased a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 117,433,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170,761 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 89.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,127,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,842,000 after buying an additional 8,578,493 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avantor in the second quarter worth approximately $108,167,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 53.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,034,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,502,000 after buying an additional 4,876,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,982,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $10.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.88, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $23.32.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Avantor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Avantor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,000. This represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Avantor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Avantor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

