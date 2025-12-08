Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 10th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

Shares of MFI opened at C$25.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19. The stock has a market cap of C$3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.53. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52 week low of C$19.61 and a 52 week high of C$36.35.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.70%.The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.4334187 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer-packaged meats company. It produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The company also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. Its main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China.

