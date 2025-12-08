Natixis Sells 37,863 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Natixis cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,603 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,863 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $31,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Applied Materials by 435.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total transaction of $952,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 84,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,095,782.24. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 609 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $155,617.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,653.89. This represents a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 8,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,898 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $268.00 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $273.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $213.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.67.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 24.67%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.74.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

