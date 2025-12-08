Natixis Acquires 23,154 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

Natixis increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,154 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.06% of Cummins worth $27,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cummins from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Melius raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $479.53.

Cummins Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:CMI opened at $510.11 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $515.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 7.95%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.66, for a total value of $6,170,352.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at $14,864,384.12. The trade was a 29.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.89, for a total value of $2,165,677.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,880 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,403.20. This trade represents a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,410 shares of company stock valued at $16,424,574. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

