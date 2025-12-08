Voss Capital LP Purchases Shares of 402,500 Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Voss Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 402,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,765,000. Crocs accounts for 2.8% of Voss Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Crocs to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Crocs from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.42.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.50 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 18,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,066.50. This trade represents a 19.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX opened at $89.70 on Monday. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average of $90.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.14 million. Crocs had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Crocs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

