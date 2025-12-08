Voss Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. $ABG

Voss Capital LP lessened its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,828 shares during the quarter. Asbury Automotive Group makes up 2.1% of Voss Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Voss Capital LP’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $30,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 56.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Monday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Stephens raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.57.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of ABG stock opened at $238.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.68 and a 12 month high of $312.56.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.15%.Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

