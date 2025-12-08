29,070 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Bought by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,070 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,588,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 259.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 37.8% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 310.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,069.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $810.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $892.75.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 7,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $947.98, for a total value of $6,785,640.84. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 180,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,478,206.24. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.16, for a total transaction of $996,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,518.08. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 27,528 shares of company stock valued at $26,463,984 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:FIX opened at $1,001.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $906.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $720.01. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $276.44 and a one year high of $1,020.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 43.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.16%.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.