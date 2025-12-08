L2 Asset Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in AppLovin Corporation $APP

L2 Asset Management LLC reduced its position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,102 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APP. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on APP. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $580.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on AppLovin from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AppLovin from $633.00 to $721.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on AppLovin from $810.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on AppLovin from $693.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.85.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP opened at $691.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $608.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.74. AppLovin Corporation has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $745.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.84 billion, a PE ratio of 83.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.51.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 30,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.29, for a total value of $16,070,717.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,553,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,384,136.69. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.38, for a total value of $14,803,249.34. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,323,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,669,143.78. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,577 shares of company stock worth $194,958,522. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

