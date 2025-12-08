L2 Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLN. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Talen Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Talen Energy by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Talen Energy by 5,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Talen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Melius Research raised their price objective on Talen Energy from $427.00 to $576.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Talen Energy from $442.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Talen Energy from $440.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.07.

Talen Energy Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ TLN opened at $354.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Talen Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $158.08 and a 12-month high of $451.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $396.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.89.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Talen Energy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 9.83%.The company had revenue of $812.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talen Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.