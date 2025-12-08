Rivulet Capital LLC Acquires 8,100 Shares of NiCE $NICE

Rivulet Capital LLC raised its holdings in NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. NiCE comprises 6.0% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings in NiCE were worth $61,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiCE by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in NiCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in NiCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiCE by 1,388.9% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiCE during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $106.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.92. NiCE has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $193.52.

NiCE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.01. NiCE had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 19.48%.The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. NiCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.180-12.320 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NiCE will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NICE. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on NiCE from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on NiCE from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. JMP Securities set a $200.00 price target on NiCE in a report on Friday, November 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NiCE from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NiCE from $152.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NiCE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.54.

NiCE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self-service enables organizations to address consumers’ needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer’s request, and connects them using real-time AI-based routing.

