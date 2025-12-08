SVB Wealth LLC Takes $6.65 Million Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,653,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $653,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2,483.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,263 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,323,000 after buying an additional 65,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $424,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McDonald’s from $322.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.57.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $311.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.74. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $276.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $221.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 280.89% and a net margin of 32.04%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total transaction of $977,094.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,832.16. The trade was a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $5,311,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,430. The trade was a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,030 shares of company stock worth $12,240,570. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.