Simplify MBS ETF $MTBA Position Boosted by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,336 shares during the period. Simplify MBS ETF comprises 1.8% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simplify MBS ETF were worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,092,000 after buying an additional 316,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Simplify MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,278,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Simplify MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,155,000. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 705,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,387,000 after acquiring an additional 124,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 296,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 88,962 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify MBS ETF Price Performance

Simplify MBS ETF stock opened at $50.39 on Monday. Simplify MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21.

About Simplify MBS ETF

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

