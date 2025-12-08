Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Acquired by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,693 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.2% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 420,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 77,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,840 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,389,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,451,000 after acquiring an additional 603,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,252,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,864,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CICC Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Citic Securities raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $77.97 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The company has a market capitalization of $308.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 163,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $12,760,942.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 281,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,887,068.88. The trade was a 36.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 116,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $9,023,538.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 704,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,431,026.90. This represents a 14.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,024,627 shares of company stock valued at $79,621,482. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.