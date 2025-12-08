Winslow Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Winslow Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 873,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,537 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises about 1.3% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $382,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Triton Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,273,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Trane Technologies by 350.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $401.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $476.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.26. The firm has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 13.93%.The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,120. The trade was a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $485.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $494.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $467.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $470.07.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

