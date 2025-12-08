Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Has $167.20 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,188 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 21.7% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $167,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Sunday. Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:TSM opened at $294.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.69. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $311.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 43.72%.The business had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.9678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

