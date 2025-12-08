WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $4.66 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 37,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 121.1% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $153.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.76. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.56.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.30% and a net margin of 8.68%.The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $3,686,365.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,286,121.80. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,896.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.