WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $4.66 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 37,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 121.1% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TJX Companies Trading Up 1.8%
Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $153.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.76. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.56.
TJX Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.37.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $3,686,365.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,286,121.80. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,896.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
TJX Companies Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
