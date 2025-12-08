WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Owens Corning Inc $OC

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,274 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam boosted its position in Owens Corning by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Price Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $113.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. Owens Corning Inc has a 1 year low of $97.53 and a 1 year high of $203.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.03. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 4.46%.The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OC. UBS Group lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $210.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $157.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.33.

View Our Latest Report on OC

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.