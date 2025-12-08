WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Position in Matador Resources Company $MTDR

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 113,900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTDR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 298.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 93.0% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 182.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 564 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 70.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Stock Up 1.2%

Matador Resources stock opened at $45.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.11. Matador Resources Company has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $64.04. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The energy company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.46%.The firm had revenue of $939.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Van H. Singleton II bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 292,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,538,814.28. This represents a 0.34% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shelley F. Appel purchased 1,389 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.01 per share, with a total value of $52,795.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,242.84. This trade represents a 37.59% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 41,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,234 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

