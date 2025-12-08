106,186 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 106,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $268,123,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,169 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $43,280,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,432,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $452,852,000 after acquiring an additional 606,234 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYB opened at $43.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.23. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $79.39.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -146.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYB. Bank of America reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

In other news, EVP Kimberly A. Foley purchased 5,661 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $246,593.16. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 67,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,489.28. This represents a 9.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

