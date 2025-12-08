IAC Inc. $IAC Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,179 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in IAC were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in IAC by 48.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC by 240.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in IAC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of IAC by 21.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on IAC from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IAC in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on IAC from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

IAC stock opened at $36.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.18. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $50.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 8.27%.The firm had revenue of $589.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.93) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

