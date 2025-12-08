WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 23,419 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 23,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 234,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $54,626,000 after acquiring an additional 79,588 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.88.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,145,891.60. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of LOW opened at $248.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $280.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a net margin of 8.05%.The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.