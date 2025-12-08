WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,667 AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in AutoZone by 3.6% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.9% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,820.69 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,162.00 and a 12-month high of $4,388.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,912.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,905.38.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.52 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $51.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, December 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4,090.00 to $4,262.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,741.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,545.73.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,775.00, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,400. This represents a 41.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total value of $10,184,889.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 55 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,148.40. This represents a 97.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 5,693 shares of company stock worth $23,259,891 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

