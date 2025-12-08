102,676 Shares in Webster Financial Corporation $WBS Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 102,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 327.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Webster Financial by 3,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Webster Financial by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 50.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 81.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Up 0.7%

WBS stock opened at $62.47 on Monday. Webster Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $63.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $756.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.22 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.32%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WBS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Webster Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $443,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,857,302.40. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Elzbieta Cieslik sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,894 shares in the company, valued at $917,172.52. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $628,380. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

