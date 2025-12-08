WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 33,309 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 512.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,309 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCN. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at about $3,461,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 76.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 284.6% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 13,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 291,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,133,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 294,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,430,337.84. This trade represents a 2.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $170.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.11. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.31 and a twelve month high of $204.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.13 and its 200 day moving average is $164.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.67. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.20%.The firm had revenue of $956.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.200-8.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $178.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FCN

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.