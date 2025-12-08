Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 499.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 46,701 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DECK. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 34.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,747,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,984,339,000 after purchasing an additional 107,635 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,310,000 after purchasing an additional 39,211 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,237,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,393,000 after buying an additional 123,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $118,917.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,929. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Citigroup decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial set a $105.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.58.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 3.6%

DECK opened at $99.72 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.16.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

