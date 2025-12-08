WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Shares in MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 244,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,797,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 4.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $846,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $568,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 25.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,597,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,369,000 after acquiring an additional 524,973 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

MTG opened at $28.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 61.96%.The business had revenue of $304.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 19.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGIC Investment

In other MGIC Investment news, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $3,771,009.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 961,791 shares in the company, valued at $26,054,918.19. The trade was a 12.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $548,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 117,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,221,318.80. This represents a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 219,203 shares of company stock worth $5,989,909 over the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Articles

