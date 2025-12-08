WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 436,563 Fastenal Company $FAST

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 436,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,336,000. Fastenal accounts for about 0.9% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 183.0% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 103.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,169,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,119,000 after buying an additional 75,852,223 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,744,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $41.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.42. Fastenal Company has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $50.63.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,800. The trade was a 11.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,000. This represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $131,630. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FAST. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.70.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

