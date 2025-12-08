WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $13.24 Million Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,520 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,070 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 0.7% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after acquiring an additional 81,952 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. True North Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $485,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX stock opened at $85.12 on Monday. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $96.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.73.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 4.99%.The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 11,700 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $994,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,160. This represents a 28.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, December 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.44.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

